(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies delayed preliminary talks between ministers by one day to July 1, to allow countries more time to resolve differences before a critical meeting.

The coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is considering whether to continue reviving more halted crude supplies as global demand bounces back from the pandemic. Moscow is weighing a proposal to hike output, but Riyadh has signaled it prefers a gradual approach.

The 23-nation alliance had been due to convene its advisory body, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, on Wednesday. That session will now take place on Thursday, the same day as the main policy-setting meeting, delegates said.

With international oil prices surging to a two-year high above $75 a barrel, analysts widely expect the group to tap some of the vast capacity it shuttered last year. The average expectation is for an increase of 550,000 barrels a day -- roughly 10% of of the volume that remains idle.

But there are differences of opinion between the coalition’s leaders.

Russia, which faces less budgetary pressure to sustain high prices than many of its Middle Eastern allies, wants OPEC+ to allow higher production, according to people familiar with its oil policy. Riyadh’s position isn’t currently aligned with Moscow, delegates said.

In recent months, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has consistently urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to adopt a cautious approach in resuming output. He recently argued that this approach is “paying off.”

It’s not the first time in recent history that OPEC+ has been forced to postpone events to buy time. In December, a similar split between Riyadh and Moscow caused the group to delay talks by two days. It ultimately found a compromise, agreeing on a modest production increase.

