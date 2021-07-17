(Bloomberg) --

OPEC and its allies are considering holding a meeting on Sunday, delegates said, after the group made significant progress toward resolving a standoff with the United Arab Emirates that had blocked a deal to boost output.

The meeting, which the delegates said could happen around 12 p.m. Vienna time, follows signs that tensions with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were cooling after an unusually public fight. Earlier this week, the two sides were said to be nearing a compromise that could give the UAE a more generous output limit next year and allow the whole group to pump more oil in the coming months.

Earlier this month, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies were forced to abandon a tentative deal to boost oil production in monthly installments of 400,000 barrels a day because of last minute objections from the UAE. The collapse of talks briefly sent crude to a six-year high in New York.

If there is a deal on Sunday, it is unclear how quickly additional supplies can be delivered to the market. August sales volumes are largely locked in and most Gulf countries are preparing for an Islamic holiday that will close government offices and businesses for most or all of next week.

Without extra output from OPEC+, the International Energy Agency warned on Tuesday that the oil market will “tighten significantly” and potentially damage the economic recovery.

