(Bloomberg) -- Oil producers from the OPEC+ alliance are moving toward extending their output cuts for nine months into the first quarter of 2020, as they grapple with surging U.S. shale output and weakening growth in demand.

Since Russia and Saudi Arabia reached a deal on the margins of the Group of 20 summit on Saturday to roll over the curbs by six to nine months, other nations have voiced their support for an extension into next year.

“The longer the horizon, the more stronger the certainty to the market,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in Vienna on Sunday after meeting for breakfast with Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi oil minister. “It will be more certain to look beyond 2019. I think most of the forecasts that we are seeing now and most of the analysis are gradually shifting to 2020.”

Nigerian and Venezuelan delegates also expressed their conditional support for a nine-month extension, which isn’t the OPEC policy playbook as traditionally the oil-club has aimed for half-year production deals. It remains unclear whether the proposal, which Al-Falih has said he favors, will win unanimous support from all of OPEC’s 14 members.

Until this weekend, OPEC officials had been discussing prolonging cuts through 2019. Yet Russian President Vladimir Putin -- after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- opened the door to 2020 by mooting longer curbs. That reflects both strategy and tactics: it acknowledges the somber 2020 outlook for supply and demand amid slowing economic growth and rising U.S. output. And it allows OPEC to show the market it’s ready to keep cutting while retaining flexibility to tweak the deal when it gathers again before year-end.

“We think this is clearly a move orchestrated by Saudi Arabia to support current prices amid forecasts of lower demand, or at least try to keep a floor in place,” said Joe McMonigle, an energy policy analyst at consultants Hedgeye Risk Management LLC and a former senior official at the U.S. Energy Department.

Since Russia and Saudi Arabia came together to manage the market in late 2016, benchmark Brent crude has oscillated between $45 and $85 a barrel. On Friday, futures for September closed at $64.74.

Brent is “more likely to open positively tomorrow” following the Russia-Saudi deal, Edward Bell, director of commodity research at Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD, said in an interview. Nevertheless, trade tensions and demand concerns will blunt rallies in the third quarter, he said.

Hours after Putin’s meeting in Osaka with Prince Mohammed, Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia supported a nine-month extension but that “we have to talk to other ministers.” He warned that oil-demand growth had “softened a little bit,” but said there wasn’t a need to deepen the cuts.

Oil ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are scheduled to meet on Monday in Vienna to discuss production policy. The following day, their counterparts from non-OPEC nations will join the talks. Saudi Arabia and Russia are the largest members in the group, and usually both nations are able to steer the OPEC+ alliance toward their preferred policy.

Yet, others may oppose. In the past, Tehran has fiercely opposed the position of Riyadh, which it blames for stealing Iranian market share. This time around, the Islamic Republic is contending with slumping crude exports as a result of U.S. sanctions that are crippling its economy.

For Moscow, however, there’s an extra incentive to extend the curbs by nine months as Russian oil companies struggle to raise production over the winter. By extending the deal into 2020, Russia could be in a better position to pump more during the spring of next year.

In any event, the group will convene again to review policy before next year. It’s likely to schedule its next meeting for December, according to Barkindo, who also said he expects his term as secretary-general to be renewed beyond its expiry in August.

The current version of the OPEC+ deal calls for production curbs of 1.2 million barrels a day, though the alliance has cut more than it pledged as U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela slashed output from both countries. Saudi Arabia has also unilaterally made deeper curbs, pumping 9.7 million barrels a day in May, compared with its OPEC+ ceiling of 10.3 million.

Saturday’s deal to extend the cuts “paves the way for ensuring the interests of producers and consumers,” Saudi Arabia’s Al-Falih said in a tweet. “This will help reduce global stockpiles and thus balance the market.”

