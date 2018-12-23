(Bloomberg) -- OPEC, Russia and other oil producers will consider deeper cuts if a 1.2 million barrels-a-day reduction isn’t enough to balance the market, the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said.

Extending output cut isn’t a problem in April because it wasn’t a problem in the past, Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, who is also OPEC president, said in Kuwait. If the agreed reduction isn’t enough to balance the market, the group will meet and decide if a deeper cut is needed, he said.

Last week, oil capped its biggest weekly decline since 2016 on concerns that weakening economic growth and surging U.S. supply will lead to a surplus next year, overwhelming OPEC’s efforts to stabilize the market. The slide continued even after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners surprised traders with the size of the supply reduction announced on Dec. 7.

Futures sank 11 percent last week in New York, the most since January 2016.

NOTE: Saudis Are Certain That OPEC+ Will Extend Oil Cuts in 2019 (1)

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Aly Sergie in Dubai at msergie@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nayla Razzouk at nrazzouk2@bloomberg.net, Shaji Mathew, Alaa Shahine

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.