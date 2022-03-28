OPEC+ Must Stay Out of Politics, UAE Says Ahead of Key Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ must stay out of politics, the United Arab Emirates said just days before producers -- including Russia -- meet to discuss oil output.

Russia is likely to stay in the group, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said Monday at a conference in Dubai. Russia is a key member of the coalition, which has faced pressure from the U.S. to help ease prices that surged to almost $140 a barrel after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The cartel has so far resisted those calls, with co-leader Saudi Arabia keen to preserve its political partnership with Moscow.

“Russia is an important member” of OPEC+, Mazrouei said at the conference. “This is an alliance to stay; this is an alliance we need.”

Thursday’s meeting will offer an interesting quirk: it’s the first where new, higher output baselines sought by the UAE kick in. That could offer an opening for the Persian Gulf nation -- or others seeking favor with the U.S. -- to revise the deal on how much each country gets to add every month.

Yet Mazrouei insisted the group “won’t add resources if the market is balanced and the resources are in the market.” The UAE is “not pushing” for a higher quota, he said.

OPEC has handled many conflicts in its 60-year history, including wars between its own members. At its last meeting, the cartel spent only 13 minutes studying the market before deciding to stick to its plan of gradual production increases. There was no discussion of the main cause of high prices -- Russia’s war in Ukraine.

