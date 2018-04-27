Apr 27, 2018
OPEC, non-OPEC oil ministers to meet on June 23, a day after OPEC-only meeting
Reuters
LONDON - Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries plan to meet in Vienna on June 23, one day after talks among only OPEC ministers, a copy of the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed.
A technical committee monitoring a deal to cut oil output between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia will meet on June 19, according to the schedule.