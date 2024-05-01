(Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s crude production stayed steady last month, leaving the group’s latest cutbacks incomplete.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 26.81 million barrels a day in April, about 50,000 a day less than the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey. Minor increases by Libya and Iraq were offset by reductions in Iran and Nigeria.

As a result, supply curbs agreed by the group and its allies at the start of the year to avert a surplus are still unfinished. Iraq and the United Arab Emirates continue to pump several hundred thousand barrels a day above their agreed limits.

Nonetheless, output restraints by others in the alliance — such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Algeria — have helped buoy oil prices against a fragile economic backdrop, bolstering revenue for its members. Brent futures traded near $85 a barrel in London on Wednesday.

The biggest change last month was in Libya, which increased by 60,000 barrels a day to 1.19 million a day while it restored output halted earlier this year by protests at its largest oil field. The North African nation is exempt from OPEC+ targets while its oil industry remains severely damaged by years of internal conflict.

Iraq’s output rose modestly to 4.22 million barrels a day, or about 220,000 a day above its OPEC+ target. Baghdad has promised to make additional cutbacks in compensation, along with fellow errant alliance member Kazakhstan, but has often flouted quotas as it seeks revenues to rebuild a shattered economy.

Iran and Nigeria each pared supplies by 50,000 barrels a day to 3.13 million and 1.42 million barrels a day respectively, according to the survey. Group leader Saudi Arabia remained stable at about 9 million barrels a day.

The 22-nation OPEC+ alliance — which spans other producers such as Russia — is due to meet on June 1 to decide whether to extend its current output curbs into the second half of the year.

Bloomberg’s survey is based on ship-tracking data, information from officials and estimates from consultants, including Kpler Ltd., Rapidan Energy Group and Rystad Energy A/S.

--With assistance from Lucia Kassai, Andrew Reierson, John Deane and Verity Ratcliffe.

