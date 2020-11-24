Nov 24, 2020
OPEC Production Cuts Limit Scope of Nigeria’s Recovery
(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria has the coronavirus under control for now, which has allowed the government to lift most lockdown restrictions. The economy, however, is still reeling from the shock of the pandemic and lower oil prices. Bloomberg Economics doesn’t expect the recovery to gain momentum until next year, when the deep oil production cuts agreed in 2020 are eased and the emergence of a vaccine lifts global demand.
