(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ looked set to increase production in July as expected, as ministers prepare to tackle the thornier issue of how to handle a tightening oil market for the rest of the year.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee recommended pushing ahead with the increase for July, when the group stands to add 841,000 barrels per day following hikes in May and June, according to delegates. There’s been no discussion yet on Tuesday of policy beyond that. A full ministerial meeting starts shortly.

Oil demand is accelerating as vaccine programs expand and economies rebound -- and Brent soaring back above $71 is fueling inflation concerns. But the outlook for the cartel, which engineered the recovery in prices from the historic crash of last year, continues to be mired in uncertainty as the focus shifts to how it will manage an increasingly tight market for the rest of the year.

Iran’s potential return to international markets is one factor weighing on ministers’ decision-making. The impact of new variants of Covid-19 is another. And while there’s a wide deficit in the market to fill in the second half of the year, those two considerations could see some producers argue for a pause before further hikes.

After the July increase, OPEC+ is scheduled to keep supply at that level until April 2022, according to the deal signed a year ago to rescue producers from a bitter price war. While the agreement can be renegotiated -- and there’ll be pressure to do so as demand continues to recover -- it provides a fallback position for the group.

If the alliance doesn’t boost output later this year, prices will face further upward pressure, Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, told Bloomberg Television earlier on Tuesday.

“One thing is clear: in the absence of changing the policies, with the strong growth coming from the U.S., China, Europe, we will see a widening gap” between demand and supply, Birol said. This “in turn would put further upward pressure on the prices.”

