OpenAI Board in Talks With Sam Altman to Return as CEO: Verge

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI’s board is in discussions with Sam Altman to return to the company as chief executive officer, The Verge reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Altman, who was suddenly ousted Friday, is ambivalent about returning and would want significant governance changes, the Verge said, citing one of the people.

