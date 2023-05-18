OpenAI Inc. is bringing its ChatGPT generative AI tool to smartphones for the first time, releasing an iPhone version on Thursday and promising a service for Android devices in the future.

The app, now available on Apple Inc.’s App Store, looks and operates similarly to the web version, which has shaken up the technology industry over the past several months and influenced a range of new artificial intelligence services. The smartphone version of the service is available in the US and will expand to other countries in the coming weeks, OpenAI said in a statement.

The free app will sync a user’s history across devices and the web, but will require a paid subscription to ChatGPT Plus for faster response times, the company said. The premium version also offers previews of new features and access to the more advanced GPT-4 AI system.