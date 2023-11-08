The safer way to participate in the AI boom is to invest in utilities: portfolio manager

The head of OpenAI says he's concerned about artificial intelligence's potential effects during election campaigns.

Sam Altman says he's worried about how good at personalized persuasion the technology may become.

While there have always been advances in technology that could affect elections, he says he's worried about AI specifically because much of its potential is still unknown.

Already there are suggestions the technology could aid in the creation of deep fakes or otherwise spread misinformation to voters.

Altman's company is best known for creating ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot capable of humanlike conversations and tasks launched last November.

His comments came at a talk he delivered virtually at a University of Waterloo tech conference hosted in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.