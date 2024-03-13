(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI has inked licensing deals with two major European publishers, French paper Le Monde and Spanish media conglomerate Promotora de Informaciones SA, or Prisa — agreements that will bring French and Spanish language news content to ChatGPT and help train the startup’s models.

The agreements, announced in a blog post Wednesday, are the latest expansion of OpenAI’s efforts to cut deals with media companies rather than battle them over how the company uses news articles and other content in its AI tools. The companies did not disclose terms for the deals.

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, said, “We’re dedicated to supporting journalism by applying new AI technologies and enhancing opportunities for content creators.” He also said that the partnership aims to “enable ChatGPT users around the world to connect with the news in new ways that are interactive and insightful.”

Over the coming months, ChatGPT users will see summaries of news content from Le Monde and Prisa in ChatGPT in select responses, according to the company blog post. ChatGPT’s responses will also provide attribution and “enhanced links” to the original articles, giving users the ability to access additional information or related articles from their news sites.

Not every outlet is working in tandem with OpenAI. In December, the New York Times sued the startup for allegedly using its copyrighted articles without permission to build its technology. OpenAI has disputed the claims, saying that the New York Times is not “telling the full story.”

Despite its disagreement with the Times, OpenAI has made significant inroads with the industry. The startup made a multiyear content licensing deal with Axel Springer in December for tens of millions of euros, Bloomberg previously reported. The company has been in talks to make similar deals with publishers including CNN, Fox Corp. and Time to license news content, Bloomberg reported in January.

“[T]his partnership with OpenAI allows us to expand our reach and uphold our commitment to providing accurate, verified, balanced news stories at scale,” Louis Dreyfus, CEO of Le Monde, said in a statement in OpenAI’s blog post announcing the deal. “Collaborating with OpenAI ensures that our authoritative content can be accessed and appreciated by a broader, more diverse audience.”

The generative AI technology behind products like OpenAI’s chatbot is created using enormous volumes of digital text. That use of online data has long been a common practice by companies and academic researchers, but such systems have recently come under fire from artists and other content creators over compensation for the use of their work.

