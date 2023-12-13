(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI says it has resolved an incident that caused a “major” outage on ChatGPT on the web, according to a notice on its website.

The service had been intermittently unavailable for about 40 minutes, according to the San-Francisco based AI chatbot creator.

Nearly 3,000 outages were reported at around 9:48 a.m. Hong Kong on Thursday, according to monitoring website Downdetector.

Read more: OpenAI Implements a Fix for ChatGPT Error Rate

(Updates with notice of incident resolved and duration of disruption)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.