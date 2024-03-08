(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is returning to the board of the nonprofit that oversees the AI company, nearly four and a half months after a dramatic shake-up, according to the Information.

The move is one of a number of changes to the board, the news site said Friday. The company also is adding Sue Desmond-Hellmann, who previously was head of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Nicole Seligman, an ex-Sony Entertainment executive, the Information said. Instacart Chief Executive Officer Fidji Simo is joining as well, bringing the number of directors to seven, the site reported.

Altman was ousted from the board and CEO job in November, though he was hired back as CEO days later following an outcry. To get his job back, Altman agreed to an internal investigation and other conditions.

The executive’s abrupt firing — accompanied by a statement from the board saying that Altman hadn’t been “consistently candid in his communications” — raised concerns that a scandal had unfolded. But no major breach came to light in the following days.

Read More: The Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman’s Shock Ouster From OpenAI

OpenAI has become one of the highest-profile companies in the tech industry thanks to its ChatGPT artificial intelligence software. The chatbot took the world by storm in late 2022 and sent much of Silicon Valley scrambling to develop their own AI tools.

(Updates with more on Altman’s ouster starting in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.