(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI now has hundreds of companies paying for the corporate version of ChatGPT barely four months after launching the option, an indication of strong demand for the startup’s most significant effort to make money from its best-known product.

The artificial intelligence startup has signed up 260 enterprise customers for ChatGPT to date, Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in an interview this week. Those companies have more than 150,000 employees combined who are registered to use the product, Lightcap said. OpenAI hasn’t previously disclosed customer figures for the enterprise product.

In the year since OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT and brought AI into the public consciousness, the startup has worked to get businesses to embrace — and pay for — the AI chatbot. OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise in August, promising added features and privacy safeguards, including data encryption and a guarantee that the startup won’t use information from customers to develop its technology. OpenAI has said pricing for ChatGPT Enterprise can vary based on a company’s needs.

“When we launched ChatGPT Enterprise, we launched with a waitlist, and we obviously had to work down the waitlist,” Lightcap said in the interview. OpenAI also receives inbound interest from “tens of thousands of companies,” according to Lightcap, many of which are “smaller” businesses that “don’t qualify” for the enterprise product, “but still really want that ChatGPT experience.”

On Wednesday, OpenAI announced a new paid ChatGPT tier for companies with smaller teams that starts at $25 a month per user. OpenAI also offers ChatGPT Plus, a paid product for individuals that costs $20 per month and offers access to the company’s latest AI model.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.