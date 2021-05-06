Are you looking for a stock?

    May 6, 2021

    OpenText reports $91.5M profit in Q3, as company grows customer base

    The Canadian Press

    Former OpenText CEO is leading a new firm, sees growing demand for digital vaults

    WATERLOO, Ont. - A slew of new customers and products delivered a 252 per cent increase in net income for OpenText Corp. in its latest quarter.

    The Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company says its net income for its third quarter amounted to US$91.5 million, up from US$26 million at the same time last year.

    The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its earnings amounted to 33 cents per share on a diluted basis, up from 10 cents per share in the third quarter of last year.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per share for the period ended March 31, according to Refinitiv.

    OpenText says its revenue for the quarter totalled US$833 million, up from US$815 million at the same time last year.

    Johnson & Johnson, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada all became OpenText customers in the quarter, while it launched a new content service platform and other software offerings.

