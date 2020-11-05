Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Nov 5, 2020

    OpenText sees $103.4M spike in net income in Q1

    The Canadian Press

    It's time for OpenText to invest after a strong quarter: CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    WATERLOO, Ont. - OpenText Corp. saw a nearly 40 per cent spike in net income in its most recent quarter, as investors continued to rally behind North American tech companies in the wake of COVID-19.

    The Waterloo, Ont.-based software business, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its net income reached $103.4 million in its first quarter, up from $74.4 million in the same period last year.

    OpenText says its basic earnings per share for the period ended Sept. 30 were 38 cents, up from 28 cents last year.

    Its diluted earnings per share were also 38 cents, an increase from the 27 cents it saw in the same quarter of 2019.

    OpenText says its revenue for the quarter was $804 million, up from $696.9 last year.

    The company says the quarter was helped by winning key customers such as Sephora, Hydro Quebec, Texas A&M University and the Pacific Gas and Electric Co.