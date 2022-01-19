(Bloomberg) -- Opibus, an electric bus and motorcycle company based in Sweden and Kenya, said it has built its first locally designed electric bus and plans to launch it commercially by the end of 2023.

The bus’s simpler design means that maintenance costs are 80% lower than a diesel-powered equivalent and running costs are 50% lower, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first 10 buses will be deployed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in the second half of this year, the company said.

Opibus, founded as a project at a Swedish university, focuses on converting vehicles that use petroleum to electric. It also has an agreement to supply electric motorcycles to Uber Technologies Inc. drivers.

