(Bloomberg) -- Another member of the billionaire Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma LP testified in the company’s bankruptcy trial, calling opioid overdoses “a truly horrible problem” that the drugmaker tried to fight with a harder-to-abuse version of its OxyContin painkiller.

Mortimer Sackler, a former longtime board member and son of the late Purdue co-owner of the same name, fielded questions by videoconference in Purdue’s ongoing settlement trial. His testimony follows that of his cousin, former Purdue president Richard Sackler, on Wednesday.

“It’s a truly horrible problem the country is facing,” Sackler said Thursday of opioid overdoses in the U.S. He later added that members of Purdue’s board “felt horrible” when they learned that OxyContin was being abused.

Sackler, a director of Purdue for about three decades, said the drugmaker’s board long had to strike a balance between ensuring patients in severe pain could access the “incredible medicines” it offered while working to minimize abuse of opioid products. Pushing an abuse-deterrent formulation of OxyContin and thereby taking market share from more easily abused opioids would be a “societal good,” he said.

“It was important to us that the market share of abuse-deterrent opioids grew,” he said. In 2010, Connecticut-based Purdue launched a version of OxyContin that is harder to crush. “We were always trying to do the right thing, the right balance,” Sackler said.

‘Shocking’ Plea

The ongoing trial over Purdue Pharma’s proposed settlement of opioid lawsuits has now seen rare public appearances from three members of the Sackler family that own it. They’ve taken questions from lawyers for Purdue creditors opposing the settlement, including attorneys general from a handful of U.S. states. In addition to Mortimer and Richard, David Sackler testified on Tuesday. Kathe Sackler, Mortimer’s sister, is expected to take the stand later on Thursday.

It was “shocking and hugely disappointing” to learn that the company pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2020, Mortimer Sackler testified on Thursday, adding that Purdue’s management frequently told the board it was complying with laws and regulations. He left the company’s board before its 2019 bankruptcy filing.

Unlike his cousin Richard, the former Purdue director said he agreed with the government’s claims in the company’s most-recent guilty plea over its OxyContin sales and marketing. Purdue pleaded guilty to three felonies, including conspiring to violate federal kickback statutes by paying sham speaker fees to doctors who ramped up OxyContin prescriptions.

Sackler gave sometimes-lengthy answers to questions from Maryland Assistant Attorney General Brian Edmunds, in contrast to testimony from his cousin, who on Wednesday was frequently terse and flatly said he didn’t know how many people in the U.S. had died from misuse of OxyContin. On Thursday, he too was asked if he knew how many had died from opioid abuse since 1999.

“I believe the number I’ve read in the headlines is 500,000, if you’re including heroin, fentanyl and all other opioids,” he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a similar figure.

The case is Purdue Pharma LP, 19-23649, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York (White Plains).

