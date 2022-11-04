(Bloomberg) -- The growing use of bankruptcy to shuffle massive corporate liabilities is a “bizarre” and sometimes “astonishing” approach to the settlement of mass lawsuits, according to University of North Carolina Law Professor Melissa Jacoby.

“The idea that the bankruptcy system is a solution to problems with other legal systems is a very bizarre concept to say the least,” Jacoby said on the Nov. 3 episode of Bloomberg Intelligence’s FICC Focus State of Distressed Debt podcast.

Stream the episode here: State of Distressed Debt

Yet companies have been effective in arguing for the use of bankruptcy as an alternative justice system because it is efficient and maximizes economic value, she said. Corporations doing just that in recent years have complained of everything from unfriendly judges to the pain of jury trials in their bids to avoid civil court.

3M Co. blamed a US District Court judge for letting a multibillion-dollar legal problem over faulty combat earplugs become so intractable that it put a business unit into bankruptcy to get the suits away from her. Johnson & Johnson has argued that civil trials give plaintiffs a perverse incentive to win huge judgments from sympathetic juries.

“It is somewhat astonishing to go into a bankruptcy court and say, ‘I need to be here because I don’t like juries, I don’t like the way the appellate system is working and I’m not happy with the way this multi-district litigation has gone somewhere else,’” Jacoby said.

Appeals

Higher courts are weighing objections to the use of injunctions in bankruptcy to temporarily halt lawsuits against a debtor company -- and its parent -- while the company uses Chapter 11 protection to settle the suits en masse.

A Pennsylvania court is considering whether Johnson & Johnson acted legitimately in putting a subsidiary, LTL Management, into bankruptcy to deal with more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over talc used in its baby powder, even though J&J faced no immediate financial distress due to the suits.

3M Co. recently lost a fight to block jury trials over more than 230,000 lawsuits. It put subsidiary Aearo Technologies into bankruptcy in July, claiming it was the fastest and most equitable way to resolve all of the claims.

That courts are reconsidering the use of injunctions to halt lawsuits against profitable companies and their parent companies is significant, Jacoby said.

“Bankruptcy is a place where injunctions are handed out like candy on Halloween, except that every day is Halloween,” she said. “So it is quite consequential that in the 3M case, the bankruptcy judge very carefully looked at the facts and said, ‘you have not made your case for why we need to enter this injunction.’”

Without the application of such standards, the flood gates open to other healthy corporations seeking to force the mass resolution of lawsuits against them.

“If 3M and J&J can do this, why can’t everybody?” she said. “Where is the line going to be drawn?”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.