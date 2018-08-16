Opioid Crisis: Record Number of U.S. Drug Deaths in 2017

(Bloomberg) -- Sadly, there’s no end in sight.

The opioid epidemic contributed to a record 71,568 American drug deaths last year, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase of 6.6 percent from a year earlier. Three states -- North Carolina, Nebraska and New Jersey -- saw a jump of 20 percent or more in drug overdose deaths.

Last year’s number of drug deaths exceeded the number of suicides by almost 30,000, CDC data show.

