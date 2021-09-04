(Bloomberg) -- McKesson Corp. and two other opioid distributors agreed Saturday to press ahead with their part of a $26 billion settlement aimed at resolving thousands of state and local government lawsuits over their alleged mishandling of the addictive painkillers.McKesson, Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. concluded “enough states have agreed to settle to proceed” to the next step in the accord, which focuses on local governments’ willingness to drop their suits in return for money to beef up policing and drug-treatment budges, according to a joint release.The announcement didn’t include Johnson & Johnson, which is supposed to kick in another $5 billion to the accord. However, Jake Sargent, a J&J spokesman, said Saturday the company is moving forward with its portion of the settlement.

