(Bloomberg) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. said it may have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after bleeding tens of millions of dollars on legal settlements and defending former executives who were convicted of criminal charges related to the company’s ultra-powerful opioid.

Insys said it has $87.6 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the first quarter, and $240.3 million in liabilities. It said it also may not be able to resolve a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in which it owes money to the government.

“These factors raise substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” Insys said in a press release Friday night. The company said it may have to liquidate its assets and that investors could lose all or part of their investments in the company.

The company didn’t say when it might file for Chapter 11 protection, and there’s no guarantee that it will.

The announcement could mark the beginning of the end for the Chandler, Arizona-based drugmaker. This month, Insys founder John Kapoor was convicted of a conspiracy to drive sales of the drug, Subsys. Federal jurors in Boston found that he conspired with other executives to bribe doctors with lavish dinners and sham speaker fees to ramp up off-label prescriptions of Subsys and dupe insurers into covering the drug.

Insys said in March that it had hired Lazard Ltd. to advise it on capital planning and the evaluation of strategic alternatives. The company said Friday that it will continue to look at strategic alternatives or selling assets.

