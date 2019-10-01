Opioid Makers Gain on Report They Will Use Purdue Deal as Model

(Bloomberg) -- Makers of prescription painkillers are trading higher before the U.S. market open after Dow Jones reported that the companies are looking to use Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy as a model to settle their own lawsuits.

Mallinckrodt Plc and Endo International Plc moved higher Tuesday morning as Wall Street gauged what shape their settlements might take. The two, plus drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., are facing similar claims related to their role in sparking the opioid crisis.

Shares of Mallinckrodt and Endo rose by more than 3.4% at 7:16 am New York time while Teva gained 1.7%. Mallinckrodt has shed more than 90% of its market value in the past year and Endo and Teva are down 81% and 68%, respectively.

Companies that distributed opioids -- McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. -- may also move higher as the Purdue idea may signal progress in resolving lawsuits.

