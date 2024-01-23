(Bloomberg) -- Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a film about the inventor of the atomic bomb, captured 13 Academy Award nominations including best picture and best director, to lead this year’s race for the Oscars.

Poor Things earned the second-highest number of nominations with 11, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said Tuesday. Killers of the Flower Moon got 10, while Barbie got eight. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles and hosted by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.

Nolan’s film about J. Robert Oppenheimer received critical acclaim and has generated more than $950 million at the box office. The Universal Pictures release will compete for best picture against films such as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon from Apple Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Barbie and Poor Things, from Walt Disney Co.’s Searchlight division.

A best picture or directing win for Nolan would be his first in either of those categories after five earlier Oscar nominations.

Barbie, based on the iconic Mattel doll, came up short despite its box-office success. Greta Gerwig was overlooked in the directing category and the film’s star, Margot Robbie, was left out in acting. They were nominated in equivalent categories at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, but didn’t win.

Oscar nominated films can see a significant bump in ticket sales in theaters, according to historical data from Comscore Inc. Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp., rereleased Oppenheimer in theaters this month. The film comes to its Peacock streaming service on Feb. 16, the longest ever delay between a movie’s release in theaters and its debut on the company’s online platform.

Oppenheimer was crowned best dramatic film and won a total of five trophies at the Golden Globes, the most of any picture. Barbie — the highest-grossing movie in theaters last year — lost out in some of the most prestigious categories, winning only for best song and for box-office achievement, a new category designed to recognize popular films.

Nolan’s film collected eight wins at the Critics Choice Awards, including best picture, topping Barbie’s six.

Read More: ‘Oppenheimer’ Starts Oscars March With 5 Golden Globe Trophies

Oppenheimer also leads for best picture among pundits on Gold Derby, which aggregates predictions. There’s a closer race in the best actress category, where Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone are competing for their performances in Killers and Poor Things, respectively.

(Updates with Barbie nominations in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.