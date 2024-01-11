(Bloomberg) -- Oppenheimer, the hit film from Universal Pictures by director Christopher Nolan, will begin streaming Feb. 16 on Comcast Corp.’s Peacock streaming service, the company said.

That’s an unusually long delay relative to other titles. The film, about atomic bomb inventor J. Robert Oppenheimer, was released in theaters on July 21, marking the longest time ever between a theatrical opening and its streaming debut for a Universal picture.

Barbie, the hit film from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., was released on the same day as Oppenheimer and came out on that company’s Max streaming service last month. The Holdovers, another Oscars contender from Universal, was released in theaters in October and on Peacock Dec. 29.

The Oppenheimer delay illustrates the many factors studios must weigh as they decide when to put their films online. Faster debuts on streaming services can maximize the publicity the films got from their premieres and keep streaming customers subscribed. Keeping a film in theaters and available for physical or digital purchase can boost those sources of revenue.

There’s also the question of supporting the wishes of actors and filmmakers, who generally prefer the cinema experience to at-home viewing. Nolan in particular is a film traditionalist and one of the industry’s strongest advocates for theaters.

In 2021, Nolan broke ties with Warner Bros., where he’d made films including The Dark Knight trilogy and Dunkirk, after the studio announced a strategy to simultaneously release movies in cinemas and online. Earlier in his career, Nolan said he wouldn’t work with Netflix Inc. due its lack of commitment to theatrical distribution.

At a screening for a documentary about the making of Oppenheimer late last year, Nolan said that viewers who liked the picture should buy it on DVD, “so that no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”

Oppenheimer will be rereleased in cinemas this month, including on large Imax Corp. screens — Nolan’s preferred viewing medium, Universal said this week. The picture was partially shot on Imax film.

It was the third highest-grossing film of 2023, with $955 million in ticket receipts globally, the largest haul ever for a biographical picture.

At the Golden Globe Awards this week, Oppenheimer was the top film, capturing best drama and director. Nolan, who has been nominated five times for an Oscar but never won, is favored for best director and Oppenheimer for best film, according to the awards prognosticator GoldDerby.com.

