Lighten up on mega-cap tech, the other 490 S&P stocks will outperform: CIBC’s de Verteuil

With the S&P 500 in a bull market, CIBC Capital Markets is suggesting investors should look at spreading their finances away from the 10 stocks that brought it there.

Earlier this week, the S&P 500 entered a bull market, meaning it is up 20 per cent from its low in October. While a bull market is typically a cause for celebration, experts have been tepid as the market is largely buoyed by 10 big tech stocks, including Microsoft, Tesla and Nvidia.

While the 10 stocks are driving the climb, Ian de Verteuil, head of portfolio strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, suggests its time investors look for opportunities among the other 490 stocks.

“If you buy equities that historically are trading 50 per cent above their long-term average, than the risks are quite a bit higher,” he told BNN Bloomberg.

“The idea that I have to take the winners that have gotten me this far, I think we need to be careful about that.”

Though the tech stocks have climbed significantly, the rest of the S&P 500 has remained fairly flat, meaning they are expected to fall as hard in the event of a downturn and lower stocks historically perform better in the long run.

“Everything other than those 10 are actually roughly in line with the long-term average,” he said.

De Verteuil specifically sees opportunities in the TSX and among life insurance companies such as Great-West Lifeco and iA Financial Group.

“When we look at the winners as of yesterday, we’re always caught with the names that actually worked, to me, there’s a real argument of diversifying portfolios and trying to buy the residual components,” he said.