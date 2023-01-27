Opportunities in biotech stocks: Three hot picks from Laura Chico Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

The market is poised to benefit biopharma stocks this year: Hot picks VIDEO SIGN OUT

Biotech stocks could offer investors some great opportunities in 2023 as companies make headway in drug development, one investment professional said.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Friday, Laura Chico, senior vice-president of biotechnology equity research at Wedbush, explained this year should be a great year for biotech stocks as many companies have made advancements in their pipelines and await FDA approvals. These promising developments should help invigorate interest in the space overall, she added.



“The large-cap biotech sector has shown some phenomenal revenue growth through a difficult time,” she said.



Chico recommended Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) and Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) as her three hot picks in the biotech sector.



Chico, her family members, her investment banking clients and her firm do not hold the stocks mentioned above.



Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.