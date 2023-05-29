One portfolio manager is eyeing considerable growth from Canadian natural gas producers as he predicts exports will double in the years ahead.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Andrew Bell on Monday, Dennis da Silva, senior portfolio manager at Middlefield Group, said several Canadian natural gas producers will play key roles in doubling the country’s LNG exports over the next decade, making it an attractive space for investors.

“We’re looking at production growth over the next 10 years of probably 50 per cent for natural gas in Canada,” he said.

He recommended Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU), Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) and Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX) as his three top three picks in the Canadian energy sector.

Da Silva, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.

