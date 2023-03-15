Opportunity for growth in technology: Three hot picks from Dan Ives

Despite recent weakness within the technology sector, one analyst said some stocks are still well-positioned to capture growth for years to come.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday, Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc., said he sees growth within the tech sector, as the industry continues to push into artificial intelligence and automation.

Even though Ives said the industry is in a “white knuckle environment” right now, he flagged that some trends like electric vehicles remain the bedrock areas of tech.

For example, Ives has remained extremely bullish on Tesla despite its recent volatility.

“It’s still Tesla’s world and everyone else is just paying rent,” he added.

He recommended Tesla, Inc.(TSLA), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as his top three hot picks in the tech sector.

Ives, his family, his firm and investment banking clients do not own any of the shares mentioned above.