(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is making a fifth attempt at the presidency, is the favorite to win a Aug. 9 election, according to an opinion poll.

Odinga enjoys a small lead with 46.7% support in the survey, against 44.4% of possible votes for rival Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi-based pollster Tifa Research said Friday in an emailed statement. Two other candidates, George Wajackoyah and David Waihiga, polled 1.8% and 0.1% respectively, it said.

About 5% of respondents said they are yet to decide on their presidential pick, and another 1.9% were unwilling to reveal their preferred candidate.

Being neck-and-neck means Odinga and Ruto must mobilize voters in their strongholds in the remaining days of the campaigns to win, Tom Wolf, a research analyst at Tifa Research, said at a virtual briefing.

In addition to slower economic growth and accelerating inflation, whoever succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta will also have to contend with a growing government debt pile, which the International Monetary Funds assesses as at high risk of debt distress, limiting fiscal space to spend on election promises.

Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance remains the most popular political party with 41%, followed by Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement’s 34%. However, 47% of Kenyans surveyed support the Azimio La Umoja coalition backing Odinga, compared with 42% in favor of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of parties that prefer Ruto.

A candidate needs to win a majority of the votes and at least a quarter of the ballots cast in half of Kenya’s 47 counties to win.

The survey, released 10 days to the voting day, conducted 2,056 face-to-face interviews between July 21-26, and has a margin error of plus or minus 2.16%, Tifa Research said.

