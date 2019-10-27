(Bloomberg) -- Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez leads business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri in Sunday’s presidential race in Argentina, local TV channel TN reported, citing unidentified voting trends.

For an outright win, Fernandez, a left-leaning populist, needs 45% of votes, or at least 40% with a 10 percentage point lead over Macri. If not, the top two candidates will head to a runoff on Nov. 24.

The election comes against the backdrop of an economic and currency crisis, with voters concerned about the cost of living and access to social services. The government is seeking to renegotiate the terms of more than $100 billion in debt, and the chances of a sovereign default are rising.

Key Developments:

Turnout was higher than an August primary vote won by Fernandez

Voting today was largely without incident; official results likely from around 9 p.m.

Read more: The Man Who Would Be Argentina’s President Terrifies Investors

Supporters gather outside Fernandez bunker (7:04 p.m.)

Hundreds have already congregated outside Fernandez’s campaign bunker in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Chacarita, waving flags and cheering on the street. TV networks show a vendor selling t-shirts featuring the opposition candidates for the equivalent of $5 each. More sober images are being shown of Macri’s campaign headquarters in Costanera, by the Plate river, where guests are slowly arriving.

Opposition says it improved from August primary (6:50 p.m.)

Fernandez adviser Santiago Cafiero tells reporters in Buenos Aires the opposition improved its performance from the August primary, which was in essence a giant opinion poll before the actual election. Fernandez won the primary by a 16 percentage-point margin. Cafiero adds it’s premature to speak of a transition while the votes are being counted.

Turnout rises from primary showing (6:36 p.m.)

Cabinet chief Marcos Pena says the government is happy with the turnout. Interior Minister Rogelio Frigerio said earlier on television that more than 80% of the almost 34 million eligible voters cast ballots. That’s up from the more than 75% in the primary. Macri needs more people to have turned out if he hopes to close the gap with Fernandez from August.

High economic stakes for the next leader (6:17 p.m.)

No matter who wins, the next leader faces daunting challenges and competing demands. With the economy in recession, Argentines have little appetite for more austerity.

Macri inherited an economy damaged by years of “Peronism” under left-wing predecessor Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is now Fernandez’s running mate. Peronism is a political movement that traditionally favored workers over business owners and its rhetoric is rooted in protest, anti-elitism and centered around national industry.

Macri enacted market-friendly reforms and enjoyed strong support from the U.S. But for many Argentines he failed to deliver on his promises. Inflation is over 50%, unemployment hovers above 10% and one in three live below the poverty line.

