(Bloomberg) -- Oprah Winfrey has thrown her support to John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, who’s trying to win a tight race against Mehmet Oz, a Republican and one of her former proteges.

Winfrey made the announcement Thursday night toward the end of an online discussion about the midterm elections next Tuesday.

“You mentioned Pennsylvania. I just love this midterm campaign. I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania, and of course -- but I will tell you all this, but if I lived in Pennsylvania I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” she said.

She did not mention Oz, a celebrity physician, by name. His rise to fame began as a frequent guest on Winfrey’s talk show. He later hosted his own successful program.

The Fetterman-Oz Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate.

Winfrey went on to praise Democrats running in other states, including Senate candidates Val Demings in Florida and Cheri Beasley in North Carolina.

Winfrey has also been deploying her star power for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, who’s been running behind Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in polls.

Winfrey sent an email in October announcing her support for Abrams, and inviting recipients to a webcast session with her and the candidate. She asked them to send $5 apiece to help in Abrams in her rematch against Kemp.

