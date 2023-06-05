(Bloomberg) -- Officials discussing a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution expect to have a draft treaty in place by the time a third round of talks happens in Kenya in November, according to United Nations Environment Program Executive Director Inger Andersen.

Governments, civil rights organizations, academics and companies are among the groups engaging in negotiations to reach an accord on tackling the 400 million tons of plastic produced every year, of which less than 10% is recycled, according to UNEP. A second of five planned rounds of talks on the matter concluded in Paris last week.

“I feel really rather optimistic,” Andersen said in an interview in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, ahead of the Africa CEO Forum. “If we get the treaty right, then we will place a premium on recycled” plastic, she said.

Africa CEO Forum Gets Under Way (June 5, 9 a.m.)

The two-day Africa CEO Forum got under way, with Jeune Afrique Media Group Managing Director Amir Ben Yahmed welcoming the participants. About 2,000 people registered to attend, including executives, government ministers and bankers.

IFC Managing Director Touts Emerging-Market Data (June 4, 5:00 pm)

The International Finance Corp., the World Bank’s private lending arm, has made data available to help institutional investors evaluate risk in emerging markets, Managing Director Makhtar Diop said.

“One of the commitments that we’ve made is to make available what we call the GEMs, a database that a development financial institution has gathered that gives an idea of the default rate,” he said in an interview. “All this type of information that will now be made available to the market so that they can better understand and assess the risk of a country or a region and price better.”

Several African countries have criticized the global capital market architecture of bias against African nations. Among them, Ghana is getting a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund after being priced out of global capital markets. Senegal, whose President Macky Sall has also criticized ratings companies, is also requesting an IMF support program.

