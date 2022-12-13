(Bloomberg) -- While equity traders are bracing for potentially significant stock swings after Tuesday’s US inflation data, their currency counterparts look a little more circumspect.

Overnight expectations for swings in major currencies like the yen, euro and Australian dollar are elevated but well off their highs of the year. In fact they indicate the currencies are unlikely to break out of their recent trading ranges.

Yen option markets see a 72% chance it will trade between 135.60-139.70 per dollar after the much-anticipated CPI print, which is within the range it has traded since Nov. 30 of between 133.63 and 139.89, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Pricing for the Aussie shows with a similar probability it will trade between $0.6647 and $0.6853, also within its recent trading range.

Investors expect the November price data to reinforce the narrative that inflation has peaked, with forecasts of a drop to 7.3% from 7.7% in the previous reading. That would lend credence to expectations of a slowdown in the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes in its upcoming meeting this week.

“I think CPI will be important but not necessarily for this meeting for which a 50 basis point hike is well flagged, but rather it will help determine the extent of further tightening and give clues to the terminal rate,” says Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities in Singapore. “However, we think the risks are asymmetric in that a higher CPI print will likely have a bigger impact than a lower print.”

