(Bloomberg) -- Traders of interest-rate options are harboring the same doubts as Wall Street strategists when it comes to bets that the Federal Reserve will pivot to interest-rate cuts within months.

In the past week, multiple positions have emerged in options linked to the Secured Overnight Lending Rate that target additional tightening being priced into the next couple of Fed policy meetings, scheduled for June and July.

Wagers on the Fed’s path face a crucial test Wednesday with the release of April’s consumer price index report. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate it will show the annual inflation rate held at 5% after dropping nine straight months — a sign of sticky price pressures that could complicate easing bets.

Meanwhile in futures, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed hedge funds added to net shorts across a number of contracts, including a record wager in the 10-year maturity.

It’s a different story in the Treasuries cash market. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest client survey showed net longs extending to the most bullish since March 2020. That group may have in mind the kind of dire outlook signaled by Stan Druckenmiller, who says the US is on the brink of recession.

Here’s a rundown of positioning in various corners of the bond market:

Hawkish Protection Targeted

SOFR options open interest has risen over the past week across a number of June 2023 strikes. Positioning has grown as traders have targeted additional tightening premium being priced into the next policy decision on June 14. The June SOFR options expire two days later, making a favorable hedge for risk around the event.

Recent stand-out trades include 130,000 SOFR Jun23 94.6875/94.75/94.8125/94.875 put condor and 50,000 two-year mid-curve Mar24 95.00/94.75 put spread.

Hedge Fund Shorts

In data through May 2, hedge funds extended their net short across the curve by 215,180 10-year futures equivalents, or $14.5 million per basis point in risk, for the biggest net short addition since April 11. In the 10-year contract, the net short is now a record 1.3 million contracts.

Options Skew

The options skew on 10-year note futures remains positive, indicating traders are paying a premium to hedge a rally in Treasuries versus a selloff.

Standout Treasury positions over the past week include decent demand for Week 2 upside targeting lower yields, expiring May 12; and a large block trade in September 10-year 111.50 puts targeting yields climbing above 4% by the end of August, from about 3.5% now.

Hawkish Strategy Trades

Beyond futures and options, strategists have also been sounding hawkish tones over the past week. Both Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc offered trades to bet against the amount of rate cuts priced into the market for this year. Swaps traders see at least two quarter-point cuts by year-end.

Barclays strategists recommended a short in August fed funds futures at a price of 95.06 (4.94%) and Goldman Sachs recommended a short in the December fed funds contract (via paying OIS) at a level of around 95.58 (Friday’s close). As of 3 p.m. New York time Tuesday, both trades were in the money.

Read more: Goldman Sachs Joins Barclays in Bet Against Fed Cuts This Year

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.