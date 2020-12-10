(Bloomberg) -- Patterns in options trading are confirming the suspicion that retail investors are largely behind the shift in how options are being used, which has partially helped the stock market recover from its Covid-19 selloff in March.

While traditionally a tool that fund managers have used to hedge their portfolios, it now appears options are being used more for speculative bets on the price of the underlying shares by retail investors. A surge in trading of small lots of options this year has been linked to the growing number of individuals who got involved in the market amid the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The fact that most of the small lot call options being bought have a shorter duration supports the view that retail traders are now playing a more significant role in the options market, according to Oppenheimer’s head of institutional equity derivatives, Alon Rosin.

This speculation continues to help propel stocks. When there is a spike in buying of call options, it creates incremental demand for shares from the options dealers who move to hedge their positions by buying shares of the underlying stocks. Known as gamma hedging, that strategy can create a sort of feedback loop that was on display in August, when it helped drive a 10% rally in the Nasdaq 100 as demand for calls on megacap technology stocks prompted dealers to increase their stock positions in an attempt to offset the rising options prices.

Strategists at Susquehanna recently pointed out a similar pattern and flagged the outsized demand for call options relative to puts, known as call skew.

“Call skew levels across the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are now trading at or near multi-year highs,” Susquehanna derivatives strategist Chris Jacobson wrote in a note earlier this week. He analyzed the recent call levels, which are approaching the highs seen in August. The difference now, is that volatility in large-cap tech has held firm recently and hasn’t jumped the way it did during the summer rally, Jacobson said.

Last week Jacobson highlighted the elevated call skew in the ETF that tracks the Russell 2000, which he said suggests traders continue to position for potentially meaningful rallies.

Goldman Sachs analysts pointed out a similar trend in a research note on Thursday, saying that the U.S. equity market now has “one of the most expensive call skews.”

A strong pickup in bullish positioning, however, “suggests more moderate risky asset returns are likely from here, rather than an imminent risk of a sizable correction,” the analysts wrote.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.