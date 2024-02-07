(Bloomberg) -- An options trader appears to be looking to parlay a winning bet on Meta Platforms Inc. into an even bigger windfall if the tech giant doubles — again — in the next 18 months.

Early Wednesday, a trader sold a block of 19,000 call options that expire in June 2025 and allow the holder to purchase 1.9 million shares at $600, in exchange for twice as many calls with a $950 strike price expiring a year later, collecting $11.4 million.

Holders of call options in Meta and other megacap tech stocks have seen ballooning profits, both from the increase in share prices that makes the options more valuable, but also the seeming unquenchable demand from investors looking to bet on further gains. Unlike most stocks, where there is a pronounced premium for bearish option contracts versus bullish as investors look to protect against losses, the incessant tech rally has flipped that on its head.

“Meta is an example of a stock with skew to the calls,” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna International Group, adding that it’s rare to see this in an large cap equity and is an indication of “panic to the upside.”

Selling the earlier calls — which appear to have been bought in mid-July when Meta was trading around $309 a share — likely netted millions of dollars in profits, though it’s hard to be sure as the position may have been rolled in July from an even lower level as shares rallied.

While $950 seems like a far-away level, Meta shares doubled from November 2022 to March 2023, and doubled again between then and January.

