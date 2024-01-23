(Bloomberg) -- After Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s wild surge, some options traders are betting shares may double within days.

Options volume in the stock has soared in the past two sessions, with a record number of contracts having already changed hands this week. Meanwhile, shares of the firm — a blank-check company seeking to take Donald Trump’s social media firm public — have jumped as much as 100% since Monday morning.

Read more: Trump-Tied SPAC Surge Nears 200% as Market Goes ‘Full Bonkers’

Amid the frenzy, a $100 call option expiring on Friday traded 13,200 times by 2:43 p.m. in New York, making it the most popular contract in the session. For that option to be worth anything, the stock needs to rally some 92% by the end of the week.

The call traded in small chunks throughout the session, for as little as 42 cents and as much as $3.03 each. Online, retail traders buzzed about Digital World Acquisition, making it among the most-discussed stocks on WallStreetBets and chatroom StockTwits on Tuesday.

According to Danny Kirsch, head of options at Piper Sandler & Co., it appears that the market push has been mostly from traders who have been bidding for the options, potentially positioning for a further rally.

Read more: Trump Fuels Meme-Like Rallies in Stocks Tied to White House Bid

“Buying calls that expire in 3 days that are 100% out of the money is unusual but this stock also up 80% the past 2 days,” he said. “It seems like speculative buying or playing for a further squeeze — perhaps Trump having a blowout win in New Hampshire further pushing up the stock tomorrow.”

Later in the session, the price of the contract dipped somewhat — indicating that some traders may have started to sell the long-shot option.

