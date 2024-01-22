(Bloomberg) -- Traders who put on a massive bearish options bet earlier this month on crop trading giant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. are sitting on more than $17 million in profits.

Two weeks before ADM’s shares plunged the most ever following Sunday’s announcement that it placed chief financial officer Vikram Luthar on leave and cut its earnings outlook pending an accounting probe, a trader or traders bought put options expiring in February and March.

The owners of the options — which allow them to sell more than 1.6 million ADM shares at $65 apiece — are up as much as $17.7 million, based on average trading prices from Jan. 5 and Monday’s intraday prices.

ADM shares had been heading lower even before the late Sunday announcement. Profit at the US company was expected to ease this year as larger world harvests signaled lower earnings for the companies such as ADM that process and ship grain and oilseeds.

