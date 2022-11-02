(Bloomberg) -- Betting on lower volatility coming out of this Federal Reserve meeting seemed like a sure thing to options pros just a couple of weeks ago, as dovish signals were seemingly emerging everywhere. But now they aren’t so sure.

A two-week, 8% rally in the S&P 500 has left traders with little conviction as to what will happen next. While many closed out their put contracts during the rebound, they didn’t gorge on calls in the expectation that the gains would continue, based on the cost of bearish options versus bullish ones analyzed by SpotGamma.

Why? The S&P is currently trading at around 3,860, which is neither too expensive for short sellers, nor too cheap for dip-buyers, strategists from Citigroup Inc. to SpotGamma say. While there have been bets on moves in either direction, a big chunk of the crowd is willing to wait until it hears the Fed’s actual message -- even if that leads to near-term pain.

“If the Fed comes off as dovish enough, that will unlock a whole wave of different forces coming into the market, but options traders need to be certain about that,” Brent Kochuba, founder of SpotGamma, said by phone. “We didn’t see a lot of demand for crash-up protection, but we’re not seeing traders betting on a 5% rout, either.”

The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the fourth straight time, with traders awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for cues on what’s happening next. The S&P 500 fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after posting two straight weeks of at least 4% gains.

Beneath that rally, however, it wasn’t hard to see the lack of conviction about the next move for share prices. On an individual stock level, the recent upside momentum has been “mixed and weak,” said Citigroup strategists, with large long and short positions basically offsetting each other.

In the options market, short-dated contracts expiring in less than a day have been flying around, adding to the general noise. The combined volume of put and call contracts traded Monday sat almost 20% below its average for October. It fell some more on Tuesday.

From where things stand, options markets are implying a 1.8% move by the S&P 500 in either direction on Wednesday -- a big but not an outlandish shift considering its recent swings. Jittery Fed days are nothing new to investors. This year, the S&P 500’s intraday volatility following the central bank’s interest-rate announcement has been three times the level seen after the Fed’s announcements in 2021, data compiled by Barclays Plc show.

Wednesday’s Fed decision comes after the S&P 500 jumped as much as 9.1% from its mid-October low of 3,577. Citigroup strategists are keeping an eye on 3,948 -- the level that will likely push trend followers like commodity-trading advisors to cover their short bets, creating the risk of a short squeeze. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, with short interest among the broader investment community remaining in check, said Stuart Kaiser, Citi’s head of US trading strategy.

“There are a lot of different factors to consider, but broadly speaking, you’re in this weird spot where there isn’t much conviction in either direction,” Kaiser said in an interview. “We would say stocks may rally in the near-term if it wasn’t for the FOMC. It’s not something I would recommend to an investor, to carry long-equity exposure into the FOMC.”

