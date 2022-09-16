(Bloomberg) -- This week’s hawkish repricing of expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy rate path has been spearheaded by a handful of wagers that the peak will be around 5%, and possibly higher.

Since Tuesday -- when August inflation data was full of lofty surprises -- volumes in eurodollar and SOFR interest-rate options have been running at 1.5 to 2 times recent average levels. In aggregate, they’ve priced in a higher peak for the policy rate of 4.5% in March. However several notable trades appear to anticipate a peak in the range of 4.75% to 5.25% -- rates last seen in 2007.

Among the uber-hawkish positions is a SOFR wager predicated on the policy rate ending next year at 4.5%, whereas the consensus pricing is for a decline to 4% from the March peak. In total, around $11 million has been spent on the position since July.

Also, Thursday’s flows included demand to roll an existing end-2022 policy rate target of 4.5% up to 4.75%.

Next week’s Fed policy meeting will be crucial for the value of these types of positions. Beyond the decision on rates, traders holding these positions will be looking for a hawkish revision to individual policy-maker forecasts, a.k.a. the dots, and affirmation from Chair Jerome Powell that the market may be underestimating where rates are headed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.