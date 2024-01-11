OPTrust Is Said to Weigh Sale of Its Stake in Spain’s Globalvia

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s OPTrust is considering strategic options including a possible sale for its roughly 40% stake in Spanish infrastructure company Globalvia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The pension fund is working with an adviser to solicit interest from potential buyers as it reviews alternatives, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A transaction may value Globalvia at about €3 billion ($3.3 billion), said the people. No final decisions have been made and it’s possible OPTrust will retain the stake.

An OPTrust representative declined to comment. A spokesperson for Globalvia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

OPTrust, which oversees about C$25 billion ($19 billion), owns the company alongside two other pension funds, PGGM of the Netherlands and USS from the UK, Globalvia’s website shows. Globalvia operates railways across Spain, in cities including Madrid and Seville, as well as highways in Chile, Ireland and the US.

--With assistance from Layan Odeh and Rodrigo Orihuela.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.