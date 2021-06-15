Oracle Corp. fell after reporting sales that weren’t enough to exceed robust investor expectations for the company’s cloud-computing business.

The world’s second-largest software maker said revenue increased 7.5 per cent to US$11.2 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg projected US$11 billion, on average. Profit, excluding some items, was US$1.54 a share, the Austin, Texas-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated US$1.31.

Investors have bid up Oracle stock on enthusiasm for cloud computing as Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz have tried to boost revenue by focusing on that area. But the company lags far behind market leader Amazon.com Inc. and rivals Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in sales of cloud infrastructure. Oracle’s sales growth fell in the quarter short of what some shareholders hoped to see.

Revenue from cloud services and license support increased 8 per cent to US$7.4 billion, just topping analysts’ estimates of US$7.3 billion. That metric includes sales from hosting customers’ data in the cloud, but a large portion is generated by maintenance fees for traditional software kept on clients’ corporate servers.

“They’re getting better in cloud. But they lumped it all together and call everything cloud,” Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co., said before the results were released. “So we can’t even hang our hat on, ‘OK the cloud business is growing at a faster rate even if database growth is like 3 per cent.”

Shares declined about 2.5 per cent in extended trading after closing at US$81.64 in New York. Oracle’s stock has gained 26 per cent this year, almost double the increase in the S&P 500 Index.

Oracle said sales of its Fusion application for managing corporate finances rose 46 per cent in the period -- compared with 30 per cent growth reported in the fiscal third quarter. Revenue from NetSuite’s financial software, targeted to small- and mid-sized businesses, rose 26 per cent, after a 24 per cent gain in the previous period.

The results marked the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth after two consecutive fiscal years of declining sales.