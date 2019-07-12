(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. lost its legal challenge to the Pentagon’s $10 billion cloud contract on Friday after a Federal Claims Court judge dismissed the company’s argument that the contract violates federal procurement laws and is unfairly tainted by conflicts of interests.

Senior Judge Eric Bruggink’s decision on Friday is a major blow to Oracle, which saw the future of its federal defense business in jeopardy if the Pentagon continued with its winner-take-all contest. Bruggink said because Oracle did not meet the criteria for the bid it “cannot demonstrate prejudice as a result of other possible errors in the procurement process.”

Oracle slipped 0.8% as of 10:31 a.m. in New York.

In April, the Pentagon eliminated Oracle and International Business Machines Corp. from the competition, leaving Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. as the final contenders. Dana Deasy, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, has said the Defense Department expects to make an award in August.

