(Bloomberg) -- Kallyope Inc., a US biotech that’s developing oral weight loss drugs, is exploring an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as the company seeks to capitalize on the investor frenzy around treatments for obesity.

The New York-based company is working with lead underwriter JPMorgan Chase & Co. on a potential listing for this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

A new category of drugs for weight loss and diabetes that has reached the market in the past few years has seen huge demand, bolstering the earnings and share prices of their developers, Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. Most of those treatments, though, are injections. Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc are among drugmakers working on easier-to-administer oral treatments.

Kallyope has two oral medicines in mid-stage clinical trials as treatments for both obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Representatives for Kallyope and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Read more: Weight-Loss Pills Are the Next Big Thing in $100 Billion Market

Kallyope, founded by three researchers at Columbia University, was valued at $1.14 billion after its last round of venture funding in 2022, according to Pitchbook. Its investors include Bill Gates and Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. Franz Humer, a former chief executive officer of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, chairs Kallyope’s board.

Best-selling obesity drugs Wegovy, from Novo Nordisk, and Zepbound, from Lilly, mimic a hormone, GLP-1, that’s released after eating and works in the brain to reduce appetite and increase feelings of satiety. The Kallyope treatments stimulate GLP-1 and several other hormones that suppress appetite, according to the company.

An IPO by Kallyope would add momentum to a nascent revival in stock market listings. Amer Sports Inc., the maker of Wilson tennis rackets, is seeking to raise as much as $1.8 billion, while KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. and drug developer CG Oncology Inc. are scheduled for share sales this week.

Last year was the slowest year for IPOs since 2009 as the surge in interest rates weighed on investor appetite for risky stocks.

--With assistance from Naomi Kresge.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.