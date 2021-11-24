(Bloomberg) --

Orange SA Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard was convicted by Paris appeal judges over his handling of a multi-million euro dispute when he worked for the then-French finance minister over a decade ago.

Richard was found guilty of aiding and abetting the misuse of public funds and helping the late Bernard Tapie cheat the government out of about 403 million euros ($453 million) in 2008. The judges handed Richard a one year suspended sentence and a 50,000-euro fine on Wednesday.

The appeals ruling was initially set to be read out in October but it was postponed following the death of Tapie, who had been fighting cancer for several years. Both were originally acquitted in 2019 but prosecutors challenged that outcome.

