Orange SA and Masmovil Ibercom SA reached a binding agreement to combine their businesses in Spain after exclusive merger talks announced in March.

The transaction is based on an enterprise value of 18.6 billion euros ($19 billion), according to a statement Saturday. In March, the companies said the venture would have a combined enterprise valuation of 19.6 billion euros.

The new company would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture, co-controlled by Orange and Masmovil. The transaction is subject to approval from antitrust authorities and is expected to close by the second half of 2023.

