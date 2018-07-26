(Bloomberg) -- Orange SA’s campaign to win market share in Spain led to an earnings beat in the second quarter, as it forced rivals to respond with discounted offers.

The French carrier is winning phone, internet and TV customers in Spain through soccer packages and a wholesale deal for its fixed and mobile network with Masmovil Ibercom SA, to the detriment of Vodafone Group Plc in particular.

Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez, on a call with reporters, said he’s seeing a “beautiful dynamic” in Spain, where the carrier is now the top provider of 4G mobile services. Orange is the “solid” No. 2 telecom player overall in Spain, he said, after Telefonica SA.

Spain, with comparable revenue growth of 1.8 percent in the quarter, was the fastest-growing market for Orange in Europe, where sales rose 0.3 percent as a whole. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 3 percent for the company to 3.38 billion euros ($3.96 billion), higher than the 3.35 billion average of four analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Orange reiterated plans for 7.4 billion euros of capital spending this year, an amount that’s set to drop from next year.

In Spain, where 86 percent of customers take both fixed and mobile services, Orange is betting on offering value, Fernandez said.

Vodafone on Wednesday reported slower sales growth on rising competition in Spain and Italy. The world’s second largest mobile carrier has been responding to Orange’s success in Spain with discounts to retain customers.

